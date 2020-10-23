Dave C. Stillsonpassed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Aultman Hospital and is now white-water rafting on the rivers in Heaven! Born on March 19, 1941, he was the son of the late Charles and Helen Stillson. He grew up in Boardman, Ohio and graduated from Boardman High School in 1959. He was a midshipman at Culver Military Academy summer school 1957-1957, and an instructor there summers 1961-1965. He was a proud graduate of Kent State University having earned a B.A. (1963), a B.S. in Education (1965) and a MA in Speech Communication and Rhetoric (1966). With the exception of three years at West Liberty State College, his entire teaching career was for Kent State University. He never felt he worked a day in his life. He absolutely loved teaching! Although he was located at the Tuscarawas Campus he also taught at many other regional campus and main campus. At the Tuscarawas Campus he coached girls softball and with the help of Harold Shade started the first girls basketball team. They continued coaching for several years. He was an avid white-water rafter and took many groups to the rivers of West Virginia. He also did a 9-day trip down the Colorado River. He lived life to the fullest. If it was out there, he wanted to experience it! Every weekday morning for 40 plus years he was at the YMCA playing racquetball. He treasured the lifetime friendships he made there with Doc Braden, Lynn Pariso and Ed Hartzler. In his retirement he started his own Car and or People Transportation business. He thoroughly enjoyed it. Especially the many people he met who became good friends. Dave was totally devoted to his family. His loving concern was their well-being. We will miss his watchful daily care.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marlene Lembright Stillson, a daughter Brynn (Kevin) Cline, a granddaughter Aviana Cline, brother Don (Pat) Stillson, sister-in-law Judy Stillson and many nieces and nephews.In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to Fiat St. Peters United Church of Christ, PO Box 155, Baltic, Ohio 43804. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory of Dave.Smith-Varns330-852-2141