1/1
Dave C. Stillson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dave's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dave C. Stillson

passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Aultman Hospital and is now white-water rafting on the rivers in Heaven! Born on March 19, 1941, he was the son of the late Charles and Helen Stillson. He grew up in Boardman, Ohio and graduated from Boardman High School in 1959. He was a midshipman at Culver Military Academy summer school 1957-1957, and an instructor there summers 1961-1965. He was a proud graduate of Kent State University having earned a B.A. (1963), a B.S. in Education (1965) and a MA in Speech Communication and Rhetoric (1966). With the exception of three years at West Liberty State College, his entire teaching career was for Kent State University. He never felt he worked a day in his life. He absolutely loved teaching! Although he was located at the Tuscarawas Campus he also taught at many other regional campus and main campus. At the Tuscarawas Campus he coached girls softball and with the help of Harold Shade started the first girls basketball team. They continued coaching for several years. He was an avid white-water rafter and took many groups to the rivers of West Virginia. He also did a 9-day trip down the Colorado River. He lived life to the fullest. If it was out there, he wanted to experience it! Every weekday morning for 40 plus years he was at the YMCA playing racquetball. He treasured the lifetime friendships he made there with Doc Braden, Lynn Pariso and Ed Hartzler. In his retirement he started his own Car and or People Transportation business. He thoroughly enjoyed it. Especially the many people he met who became good friends. Dave was totally devoted to his family. His loving concern was their well-being. We will miss his watchful daily care.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marlene Lembright Stillson, a daughter Brynn (Kevin) Cline, a granddaughter Aviana Cline, brother Don (Pat) Stillson, sister-in-law Judy Stillson and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to Fiat St. Peters United Church of Christ, PO Box 155, Baltic, Ohio 43804. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory of Dave.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Varns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved