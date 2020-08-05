David A. Angel Sr.77, of Dundee, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Akron General Hospital in Akron following a period of declining health. He was born in Tuscarawas County on August 1, 1943 to the late, David H. "Harry" and Helen A. (Schilling) Angel and married Nancy Knight on March 3, 1979. She survives. He was self-employed as a furniture maker and enjoyed riding his Harley over the years.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, David (Cindy) Angel, Jr., Kim (Jeff) Burkhart, Russell (Tracie) Angel, Terry (Grace) Burkhart, Bobby (Cinda) Orr and Crystal (Ben) Wills; his many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Vita Jacobs, Wanda Fishel, Lois "Ann" (Bill) Fender, and Rex (Pat) Angel; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Vince Angel; brother, Owen Angel; and brother-in-law Sam Jacobs.A public Celebration of Life for Dave will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Shady Rest on 250 near Beach City at 1:00 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at Ridgecrest Memory Garden in Dover. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.Smith-Varns330-852-2141