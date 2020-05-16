David A. Lahmers
1952 - 2020
David A. Lahmers

67 of Bakersville passed away on Thursday May 14, 2020. David was born in New Philadelphia, Ohio on Sept. 22, 1952 to the late Clarence and Irma (Dummeruth) Lahmers. He graduated from Ridgewood High School and was a self-employed Dairy Farmer throughout his life. David was a member of Renner's St. Paul United Church of Christ, Farm Bureau, Progressive Valley Grange and a 4-H advisor for 30 years. He loved spending time out on his farm and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.

David is survived by his wife, Nancy M. Lahmers who he married April 21, 1974; sons, Christopher (Elizabeth) Lahmers of Marysville, Joshua (Jodi) Lahmers of West Lafayette and Todd (Nicole) Lahmers of Plain City; grandchildren, Elaina, Ava, Audrey, Grant, Addison and Lucas Lahmers; one brother, Donald (Carol) Lahmers of Adamsville; several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Rick A. Lahmers.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshcoton on Monday May 18, 2020 from 3 p.m.– 8 p.m. Family graveside services will be held in Renner's Cemetery, 7620 Renner Rd. SW, Fresno on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Henninger officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Bakersville Community Park, C/O Cindy McClure, 28389 CR 281, Newcomerstown, Ohio 43832; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, we are requesting visitors coming to the funeral home wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.

Miller Funeral Home, 740-622-8000

Published in The Times Reporter on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Calling hours
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
MAY
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Renner's Cemetery
