David A. Rectanus64, of Uhrichsville passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on July 17, 2020 at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation. Born September 18, 1955 in Uhrichsville, he was a son of Audrey (Greenwalt) Rectanus and the late Robert Rectanus. Dave was a member of the Claymont class of 1974 and retired from Gradall. He was a member of the Dennison Eagles and Uhrichsville Elks and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns. He cherished spending time with his children, grandchildren, great grandson, and his dog, Jackson. On December 22, 1974 he married the former Pamela Sue Wilson who he recently celebrated 45 years of marriage.In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Ryan (Keri Hite) Rectanus and Nicole (Todd) Miles; grandchildren, Chanler, Hunter, Meriah, and Rylan; and great grandson, Declan; brother, James (Cathy) Rectanus; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Paul) Koloski and Kitty Land; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Sue) Wilson, Steve (Sue) Land, and John (Nancy) Land; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Rectanus; and brother-in-law Peter LandA graveside service, officiated by David's friend and coworker Pastor Rasheed As-Samad, will be held on Tuesday, July 21 at 11:00 am in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Those wishing to honor his memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to Community Hospice.