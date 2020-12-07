1/1
David Allen Bower Sr.
David Allen Bower, Sr.

79, of Bowerston, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio from COVID. Born March 11, 1941 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Ernest Dean and Pearl Elaine (Cogan) Bower. A lifelong area resident, Dave was a 1959 graduate of Conotton Valley High School and earned his bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Ohio University in 1965. He was the owner of Diversified Engineering for many years and worked along with his son Chris. Dave enjoyed being a private pilot and working on his family farm throughout his life. He also served his community as a member of the Conotton Valley School Board, having been a past President.

On June 26, 1965 he married the former Margaret Jane "Midge" Green with whom he enjoyed 44 years of marriage until her passing on December 23, 2009. They are survived by four sons, David A. (Lori) Bower, Jr., Chris (Kathy) Bower, Todd (Kelly) Bower, and Brian (Nichole) Bower; and grandchildren, Samantha, Mitchell, Mac, Olivia, Brett, Maggie, Ellie, Brooks, Jacob, Chase, Gigi, Drew, Cogan, and Henry. Dave is also survived by his brother, John Bower; sisters, Nancy (Larry) Coffy and Carol Kaale; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. He will be interred in Bowerston's Longview Cemetery beside his beloved wife. A celebration of his life will be held at a future time when his family and friends may gather more safely to honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Conotton Valley Rocket Foundation's Dave & Midge Bower Memorial Scholarship Fund at PO Box 174 Sherrodsville, OH 44675.


Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 7, 2020.
