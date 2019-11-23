Home

Chattanooga Funeral Home - North Chapel
5351 Highway 153
Hixson, TN 37343
(423) 698-2541
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville
Graveside service
Following Services
Leavittsville Cemetery
Leavittsville, OH
View Map
DAVID ALLEN CARTWRIGHT Sr.


1944 - 2019
DAVID ALLEN CARTWRIGHT Sr. Obituary
Mr. David Allen Cartwright, Sr.

75, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 19, 2019. He was born in Wheeling, WV, on April 11, 1944. David was a Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of American Legion Post #159 and Marine Corps League C#518. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Cartwright; parents, Harold and Dorothy Cartwright; sister, Mary Elizabeth; and brothers,

William Cartwright, Edward Cartwright, and John Cartwright.

Survivors include his children Rodney, Harold, David, Perry, and Cynthia; his sister, Dorothy Grimm; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation in Tennessee was held on Friday at the Chattanooga Funeral Home North Chapel in Hixson. Local visitation will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville. A graveside service, officiated by Rev. John Grimm will held immediately following the visitation in the Leavittsville Cemetery in Leavittsville, OH, where military honors will be presented by the Carroll County Combined Units of the V.F.W., American Legion, and the D.A.V. To leave an online condolence message or memory of David, please visit the funeral home website:

Baxter-Gardner

(740)-269-9225

www.baxtergardner.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 23, 2019
