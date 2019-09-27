|
David Allen Finley
Age 71, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, Wednesday, September 25, 2019, while in the care of Community Hospice's Truman House at New Philadelphia. Born at Dover, Ohio on January 7, 1948, Dave was a son of the late Samuel and Nancy Ellis Finley. Dave was a 1966 graduate of Dover High School and furthered his education at Bowling Green State University where he earned a Bachelor and Masters Degree in Education. During college, Dave played football for Bowling Green where he received an "Honorable Mention" All American player. Following his own playing career, Dave served as an assistant coach and taught for Bowling Green, Western Michigan University and Wayne State University in Michigan. He remained faithful to his roots and became an assistant coach for the Dover football. Dave also enjoyed watching college football and being an avid golfer. For many years, Dave protected and served the City of New Philadelphia and retired following nearly 30 years with the New Philadelphia Police Department. He was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Police and a former member of the New Philadelphia Elks Lodge BPOE #510.
Surviving is his wife, the former Patricia Martinelli whom he married on May 10, 1969; his daughter, Christa (David) Frantz of New Philadelphia; a granddaughter, Meghan (Cody) Gordon of Dover; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene (Martha) Martinelli, John (Jill) Martinelli, and Mike (Debbie) Martinelli all of New Philadelphia as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Frantz; a brother, Jerry Finley, and a brother-in-law, Jim Martinelli.
The family will greet guests on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from Noon - -2:00 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where Pastor Brian Flood will lead a memorial service celebrating Dave's life in the funeral home's chapel at 2 p.m. A meal will follow in the Geib Funeral Center, adjacent to the funeral home. Cremation care has been conducted by Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be directed to the Zachary Frantz Memorial Leadership Scholarship, C/O The Quaker Foundation, PO Box 627, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Dave by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 27, 2019