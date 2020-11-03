David Aslanides
69, of Bolivar, passed away in the Community Hospice Truman House on Sunday morning, November 1, 2020. Born January 18, 1951 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Dorothea E. (Scherer) Aslanides of Bolivar and the late Abraham Aslanides. David was a 1969 graduate of West Holmes High School and continued his formal education at the University of Montana in Missoula. There he received a Bachelor of Science degree in sociology. David was a faithful and active member of the Massillon Baptist Church, serving as an usher and performed visitations on a regular basis. He was an active member of the Canton YMCA and enjoyed swimming laps every other day to stay in great shape. He was also an avid hunter and enjoyed his own tree stand on his brother's land in Coshocton. Dave also holds a black belt in judo which he obtained while living in Tacoma, WA and was an avid cycling enthusiast.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothea Edith (Scherer) Aslanides of Bolivar; his son, Abraham Aslanides of Seattle, WA; his siblings, George (Cindy) Aslanides of Cincinnati, Susan (Mark) Straits of Sugarcreek, and James (Marcy) Aslanides of Coshocton; 10 nieces and nephews; an 18 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 beginning at 11 AM in the Geib Funeral Center with Pastor Cecil Thayer officiating. Memorial contributions in David's memory may be directed to Massillon Baptist Temple or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of David by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
