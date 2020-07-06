1/
David C. Beckley
David C. Beckley

68, of New Philadelphia, died Saturday, July 4, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Anna (Alfano) Beckley; children, David (Stacy) Beckley, Todd (Keira) Beckley, and Jaclyn (Cortney) Mullen; six grandchildren; siblings, Donald (Terry) Beckley, Doris Titus, Pat Johnson, Judy (Wayne) Stull, Beverly (Larry) Webber, and Amy (George) Specht; sister-in-law, Sandy Beckley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Father Tom Gardner will celebrate the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.


Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
