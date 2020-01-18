Home

Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
DAVID DAVE PIFER


1956 - 2020
DAVID DAVE PIFER Obituary
David "Dave" Pifer

63, of Uhrichsville, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Claymont Health and Rehab while under hospice care. He was born March 4, 1956 in Cambridge to the late Forest S. and Sarah (Flesher) Pifer. He worked for Foundation Equipment as a welder and shop foreman for the majority of his career. Dave was a lifetime member of the NRA, and he loved hunting and fishing, riding his motorcycle, fixing up cars, and collecting guns. He had a unique sense of humor.

He is survived by his daughters, Nicole (Bill) DeLong of Dennison, Kasie (Joe) Seldenright of New Philadelphia; five grandchildren: Kaylee DeLong, Abygail and Bryce Cameron, Jameson and Orion Seldenright; two sisters, Karen Cain (Dave Couts) of Newcomerstown and Mary Pifer of Fresno; one nephew, Cecil Barthalow. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his nephew, Forest Barthalow.

Services will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown with Pastor Steven DeLong officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. before the funeral. Online condolences may be made at: www.addyfuneralhome.com

Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 18, 2020
