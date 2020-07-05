1/1
David Engibous
David Engibous

Was born June 19, 1927 in Norway, Mich., to Charles and Evelyn (McRae) Engibous, and was the last remaining of eight children. David and his three older brothers were hard workers and each had several years of riding their bicycles to meet the train from Green Bay into Norway, start up the fire in the train station, unload the mail, deliver the papers, all before going to school. David was the valedictorian of his high school class in Norway before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in the spring of 1945. Following his service in WWII as an aviation electronics technician 3rd class, he attended the University of Michigan, graduating with a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering, followed by his Masters degree in 1952. He met Jean Harkness on a blind date while at Michigan and they were married August 23, 1952 in Ann Arbor, David then began his career with the Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Mich. where he and Jean began their family. They were transferred to Horgen, Switzerland in 1971 when he became the Technical Director of Research and Development for Dow Europe. He and Jean thoroughly enjoyed their years in Europe, traveling extensively, before being transferred back to the US in Baton Rouge, Louisiana then Lake Jackson, Texas.

After retiring from Dow in Texas, David and Jean moved to New Philadelphia, Ohio to be near grandchildren and continued their love of community involvement. They were both active in Meals on Wheels, the First United Methodist Church, and were named Citizens of the Year in 1997 by the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce. David was a member of New Philadelphia Rotary, and a past member of the New Philadelphia school board. David was involved with Jack Marsh and Max Miller in the establishment of the Tuscarawas County Community Foundation which David served as Executive Director for nearly 10 years before stepping down. He stated often he was a former world traveler, now confined to Tuscarawas County but he loved this community. A special thank you to all at Dee's Restaurant and Buehlers for all the extra care and attention. He did love going out to breakfast!

He leaves behind his children, Elaine (Blair) Holder of New Philadelphia, Doris (Cathy Ryan) Engibous of Minneapolis, Minn., William (Leigh Ann) Engibous of The Woodlands, Texas, and Judy Engibous of Cambridge, Mass; grandchildren, Katie (Brad) Speed, David (Kristen) Holder, Lisa, Sarah, Emily and Elizabeth Engibous; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Mia and June Holder, Lanie and Ryan Speed. David was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and wife, Jean, of nearly 65 years.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the Tuscarawas County Community Foundation. No public visitation or services are scheduled. Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is honored to assist the family with David's funeral and cremation care. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and view an online memorial by visiting the funeral home website.


Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

