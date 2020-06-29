David Franklin Archinal91 was born August 20, 1928, and completedhis earthly circle of life on June 19, 2020, after a period of declining Health.David is survived by his daughter and son in law, Jaclynn (Jackie) and Tedd Ritchie of Zanesville, Ohio. Grandson's Christopher (Tiffany) Ritchie of Piqua, Ohio, and James (Dr.Kristy) Ritchie along with great-grandchildren, Brylee, Weston, and Kenna Ritchie all of Zanesville. Sister Lois Isch of Decatur Indiana along with numerous nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends. David was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Rosemarye (Johnson) on May 25, 2013. His granddaughter Jessica Ritchie and stepbrother Robert Valentine.David was a life-long resident of the Dover area, graduating from DHS he played football and was proud to be a Tornado and avidly followed the football team throughout his lifetime. After proudly serving his country in the Army, stationed in Germany, during the Korean Conflict, he returned home to become a journeyman industrial electrician. David retired in 1990 following a 38-year career having worked on many of the commercial buildings in the area. David and Rosemarye started their love of camping in 1954 and in 1964 were one of the founding members of the Buckeye Bacon Burners. They were blessed to have traveled extensively throughout the US andCanada including three trips to Europe. Along the way they met many new and now life-long friends. David believed in giving back and volunteered over the years both with his electrician skills and his time. Organizations he has been involved with, to name a few, are: Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and Wheels of Hope. He served in several capacities at St. John's United Church of Christ and in the most recent history was a member of 1 st Dover United Methodist Church. David spent many an evening playing cards with friends and enjoyed doing woodworking. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion and the VFW.In honoring Dave's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A graveside service will be held at Dover Burial Park on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11:30 am with Rev. David St. Aubin officiating. To sign an online guestbook for Dave, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. If you are considering donating in David's name consider Wheels of Hope, 9800 Morges Dr. SE, Waynesburg, Ohio 44688.