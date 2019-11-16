|
David "Keith" Gardner
Funeral Services for David "Keith" Gardner, 86, of Painesville, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Spear Muqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends may call 4–7 p.m., Monday Nov. 18th at the funeral home.
Keith was born Dec. 3, 1932 in East Liverpool, Ohio to David and Margaret (Scarry) Gardner. He passed away Nov. 14, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. Keith served in the United States Navy. He was an industrial engineer/supervisor for Demming Pump Company for over 15 years and Joy Manufacturing. He also worked for The Tool Company in Alliance Ohio and Ohio & Grade All in New Philadelphia. He co-owned, with his wife, Stairway to Fitness in New Philadelphia for 14 years. Keith was also a personal trainer for the Painesville YMCA. He loved playing golf and often played at Pepper Ridge Golf Course.
Keith is survived by his son, Robert Gardner; daughter, Diana Dolce; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Ferne P. Gardner in June of this year; son, Donald Gardner in 2006; his parents; half-brother, Timmy Gardner and step sister, Kay Wyand. Donations in Keith's memory may be made to the Lake County YMCA, 933 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH 44077.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 16, 2019