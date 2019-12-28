|
David Gordon Garabrandt
76, of Uhrichsville, passed away at his home on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Born July 8, 1943 in Dover, he was a son of the late David E. and Bernidine Doralethea (Parks) Garabrandt. He was a lifelong area resident who was employed by Belden Brick for many years before retiring from Carter Lumber. He studied with the Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses.
On Jan. 2, 1968, David married the former Judith Ann Doughty with whom he enjoyed nearly 49 years of marriage until her passing on Oct. 28, 2016. They are survived by three children, Kathleen Smith, Cheryl Brown and Bill Brown; eight grandchildren, Chastity, Shannon (Mike), Michael, Chad (Michelle), Nathaniel, Matthew (Jill), Billy, and Amanda; and nine great-grandchildren. David is also survived by his sisters, Lois Morrison and Marilyn Roahrig; brothers, Richard (Dorothy) Garabrandt and Ronnie Garabrandt; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby, Rodney, Kenny and Raymond Garabrandt; and sister, Barbara Doughty.
Services, officiated by Tom Gallagher, will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, in the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside his beloved wife in West Union Cemetery at Gilmore. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at
the funeral home.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 28, 2019