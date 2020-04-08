|
David James Martin
age 33, of New Philadelphia, was born on May 16, 1986 at Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio and died to be with our Lord on April 3, 2020. David is the son of Larry and Penny Martin. He is the proud brother to Patrick Martin and the special Uncle to Larry Michal Martin, all New Philadelphia. David was a kind and gentle soul with a huge heart. He wanted to make the world smile and feel loved. He believed completely in the power of a stuffed toy. He knew first – hand that it brought joy to those that needed it most. He paid it forward whenever he could in his own special way. At 8 years - old he founded the Children's Caravan Teddy Ride to benefit the young patients in Akron Children's Hospital. We just celebrated the 25th Anniversary ride in 2019. He has touched thousands of lives through the years with the foundation. He helped children with catastrophic illnesses to make memories, fix their homes, give wishes, riding therapy and improve their individual quality of life. He knew what they were going through. He had been resilient for decades, longer than the doctors ever expected him to be and he wanted to give back. He trusted everyone and found the good in all. He was well loved by his family and chosen friends. He was sweet and funny. He was a true animal lover. His crazy antics couldn't be matched by anyone. He loved deeply and profoundly. He had an infectious smile and charisma to match. All he ever wanted was to find a special lady to love him as much as he would love her and settle down to start a family. He wanted to be a dad so much. He loved his family more than anything. He endured / survived more medical complications than anyone we knew. He was a miracle child who grew into a self-less adult with heart of gold and a great sense of humor. Even with years of pain and agony both physically and emotionally he always handled the suffering in quiet dignity and carried on. He was a very brave, courageous soul!
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends including many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, and greats in Ohio and Texas. He also leaves behind his best friend since grade school, Anthony Watkins. Numerous family friends, special friend Mark Homan, and veteran friends complete his network of hope. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edgar and Patricia Martin and LaVerne and Joy Schilling and his Uncle, Jim Schilling. He was a baptized member of New Pointe Community Church.
Cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A special memorial/tribute to David will be held later this spring. Details will be on the foundation's Facebook account. Those who would like to contribute to David's Legacy and the 501c3 may make donations to: The Church of the Risen Christ / Children's Caravan at any First Federal Community Bank location in Tuscarawas County. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of David by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 8, 2020