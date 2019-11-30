|
David Joseph "Dave" Rippel
57, of Dover passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, with his sister, Lori, and best friend, Tim Murphy, by his side following hard battle with cancer. Born in Dover on July 4, 1962, he was the son of the late Dave E. and Betty L. (Shinkle) Rippel. Dave was a 1980 graduate of Dover High School. He was employed for 16 years for the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company and also he worked at HJ Constructions in Canton for 14 years. He was later employed at Marsh Industries where he was forced to retire due to his illness. A special thanks to Brian Marsh, and his son, Brian II for everything they did to help him during his last months working. Dave was an avid hunter, fisherman, trap shooter, and loved a good game of pool. He also enjoyed drinking beer with his buddies. He was a longtime member of the Zoar Gun Club and a member of the National Rifle Association.
He leaves behind his three children, Andrew, Elizabeth, and Christopher; along with his sister, Lori (Ken) Peterson.
In honoring Dave's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A private memorial service will take place at a later date. To sign an online guestbook for Dave, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Dave asked that memorial contributions be made to Zoar Road Gun Club Youth Trap Team, PO Box 2352, Dover, Ohio 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 30, 2019