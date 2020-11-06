1/
David Leroy "Ringo" Miller
David Leroy "Ringo" Miller

69, of Dover died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home. He was born October 16, 1951 in Tuscarawas County to the late Roman E. and Ada R. (Yoder) Miller.

He is survived by his son Tyson (Sherrry) Morris of Massillon; his siblings, Mary Ann Hershberger of Sugarcreek, Levi Miller of Newport Richey, Florida, Emery (Emma) Miller of Sugarcreek, Carol (Ervin) Weaver of Dundee, Roman Jr. (Sue) Miller of Sugarcreek, Bertha (Paul) Kaufman of Millersburg, and Joanne (Roy) Miller of Dalton; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current public health concerns, private family services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Wengerd officiating.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
10:00 AM
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
