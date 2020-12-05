1/1
David Lowell Miller
David Lowell Miller

75, of Sugarcreek, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home. He was born in Dover on January 11, 1945 to the late Wallace and Bernice (Richardson) Miller and married Janet Rausch on October 16, 1973. She survives. He was the owner and operator of Custom Wholesale and Vending for many years. Following his retirement, he held monthly garage sales at his warehouse. He was a member of Union Hill United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, David Lowell "Davie" (Nikki) Miller of Sugarcreek; three grandson, Mason, Marshall and Macarthur; siblings, Jerry (Becky) Miller of Elkhart, Ind. and Carol (Jim) Zimmerly of Kidron; sisters-in-law, Viola Miller of Ravenna and Sue Miller of Dover; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, John, Darrel, and Dean Miller and brother-in-law, Adrian Rausch.

Family services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Tom Gruver officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home with masks being required and social distancing being observed.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
