David M. "Bake" Baker
age 54, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 8, 1965 in Coshocton, Ohio the son of Donald and Judy (Zurcher) Baker. David was a 1983 graduate of Newcomerstown High School and was currently employed with Ariel where he has worked the last 15 years. David was a fan of drag racing and was fond of John Force Racing. He was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast and was always looking forward to his next ride with friends. He enjoyed his companionship with friends and family, often gathering around at the "Bake Saloon and Garage." Most important, David was a loving, father, son, brother and friend that will be sadly missed.
Besides his parents he is survived by a daughter, Kaitey (Richard) Warren of Dover; three grandchildren, Leon Warren, Kilian Warren and Dominic Warren; a sister, Sherry Thompson of Newcomerstown; two nephews and his canine companion Harley.
Friends may call on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. Memorial contributions in David's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
Dowds-Snyder, 740-392-6956
Published in The Times Reporter on May 22, 2020.