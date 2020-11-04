David R. Keim



54, of 33601 CR 10, Fresno passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at the Aultman Hospital following an unexpected illness. He was born on Oct. 12, 1966 to Roy O. and Lizzie (Yoder) Keim. On Oct. 17, 1991 he married Betty Miller who survives. David was employed at County Line Woodworking and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



He is survived by his wife, Betty (Miller) Keim and their four children, Joseph (Linda) Keim of Fredericksburg, Paul, Marie, and Lucinda of the home; three grandchildren, Lori Anne, David Alan, and John Mark; his father, Roy; parents by marriage, Jonas and Anna (Raber) Miller of Fresno; brothers, Daniel (Elsie) of Dundee, Alvin (Mary) of Baltic, Ervin (Ada Mae) of Fremont, Mich., Mose (Leona) of Millersburg, Roy Jr. (Rachel) of Killbuck, Oren (Arlene), Andy, and Joseph (Mary), all of Millersburg; sisters, Susie, Fannie, Lucinda, and Mary, all of Millersburg, Clara of Walnut Creek, and Anna (Jonas Jr.) of Fresno; three uncles, five aunts, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lizzie in 2017 and an infant grandson, Leon.



Funeral services will be held at the home on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. with Bishop Aden N. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Yoder Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Tuesday and any time on Wednesday.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



