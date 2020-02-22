|
David Roy Carpenter
69, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Louis Stokes Medical Center at Cleveland. A son of the late Donald Roy and Evelyn White Carpenter, Dave was born in Steubenville on Dec. 9, 1950. He was a graduate of Smithville High School and entered into the United States Army where he served in Korea and Vietnam. He continued his formal education at Kent State University, Tuscarawas and worked for RJ Corman Railroad for 15 years. Dave enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a skilled carpenter who, for a period of time, worked for Ben Miller Builders. He took pleasure in working on home remodeling projects and being a builder.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, JoAnne Festi Carpenter whom he married on Dec. 25, 1988; his children, Elizabeth Carpenter of South Canton, Edward (Jennifer) Fantin of Carrollton and Mary Jo Fantin of Gnadenhutten; his grandchildren, Arianna Carpenter, Audreanne Shedron, Alexandre Smart, Anthony Poorman, Franchesca Fantin and Dylan Fantin; a great-granddaughter, Aubree Shedron; his brothers, Keith (Kathy) Carpenter, and Dennis Carpenter; his sisters, Kathy Ashley and Susie Hemphill and numerous niece and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Carpenter and a daughter, Jeanna Ann Carpenter.
The family will greet guests on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Pastor Brian Flood will lead a service celebrating Dave's life in the funeral home's chapel on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Western Reserve National Cemetery will take place on Tuesday at 2 p.m. The family requests memorial contributions in Dave's name be directed to the Disabled American Veterans, PO BOX 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Dave by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 22, 2020