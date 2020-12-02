David V. Decker



76, of Strasburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Union Hospital following a brief illness. Born on August 6, 1944 in Roswell, he was a son of the late Elmer Sr. and Lilly Cusano Decker. Dave was also preceded in death by his brothers, Elmer "Sonny", Bobby and Ralph Decker; sisters, Eileen Bujewski and Judy Chetta. He retired as a truck driver from Nickles Bakery in Navarre and had also worked for Baker Hi-Way Express; he was a member of the Teamsters Local #92 in Canton. A man of deep faith, Dave was a devoted member of Lakeview Baptist Church, and was an active volunteer with the Republican Party. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, especially his family and his church family as well, but most of all, Dave will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his contagious laugh.



A loving husband, father and grandfather, Dave will be sadly missed by his wife of 56 years, Delores Mason Decker whom he married on November 7, 1964; children: Kelly Jones of Massillon, Tommy (Anne) Decker of Pensacola, Florida, Lisa Decker of Columbus; brother, Terry (GiGi) Decker of Arizona; sisters: Freda Class of Dover, Georgia Zontini of New Philadelphia, DeeDee Drool, Rose Gallagher, Cathy Smith all of Arizona; grandchildren; Bailey, Cavin, Kylie, Alexus; great grandchildren, Addy, Finn and Brooks. Thank you to all the family and friends who prayed for dad's healing!



1 Corinthians 15:50-58 - I declare to you, brothers and sisters, that flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God, nor does the perishable inherit the imperishable. Listen, I tell you a mystery: We will not all sleep, but we will all be changed - in a flash, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed. For the perishable must clothe itself with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality. When the perishable has been clothed with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality, then the saying that is written will come true: "Death has been swallowed up in victory." "Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?" The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our LORD Jesus Christ. Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the LORD, because you know that your labor in the LORD is not in vain.



Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg. Per Dave's wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Dave may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church at 10202 OH-93 N.W., Dundee, OH 44624.



