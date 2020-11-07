David W. "Dave" Crine



76, of Strasburg, passed away at his home on Friday, November 6, 2020, following an extended illness. Dave was born on September 30, 1944. He was the son of the late George and Sarah (Marshall) Crine. He was the 18th of 19 children in his family. He was also preceded in death by his daughter; Sarah Crine; father-in-law, Dave Kosht; and cat, Mandy. He graduated from Ellet High School in Akron. Dave was a bus operator for Metro Regional Authority in Akron for over 30 years. He was a hard worker who unfortunately had to retire when his health began to fail in 2005.



On June 1, 1996, he married the love of his life, Amy (Kosht) Crine, who survives. He also leaves behind his daughters: Doreen (Tony) Spencer of Tallmadge, Sonya Wilson of Hartville, Margaret (Doug) Faris of North Canton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Cindy Kosht of Canton; two sisters-in-law, Lori Ostrowske and Debbie Mohr both of Canton; his niece (Debbie's daughter) AmyJo Mohr; along with his beloved cats, Molly, Missy, and Bart.



In honoring Dave's wishes, cremation has been entrusted with the Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory in Strasburg. A private memorial service will take place at a later date. To sign an online guestbook for Dave, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Dave's name to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or The Animal Protective League, 1729 Willey Ave.,



Cleveland, Ohio 44113.



