Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
DAWN MARIE (BENNETT) JUAREZ


1964 - 2019
DAWN MARIE (BENNETT) JUAREZ Obituary
Dawn Marie (Bennett) Juarez

55, of Newcomerstown, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Union Hospital in Dover. She was born on August 28, 1964 in Boynton Beach, Florida to father and step-mother Dewey and Margaret Bennett of Wauchula, FL and mother and step-father Linda (Dye) and Robert Schroeder of Sebring, FL. Dawn was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family, grilling for them, and making them laugh. She loved the military and those who served, and enjoyed cheering on the Florida Gators.

Dawn was happily married to Richard Juarez, who survives. She is also survived by her children Alissa (Shane) Grantham of Wauchula, FL, Jessica (Allen) Bridges of Fresno, Gregory Boyett of Newcomerstown, Erika Boyett of Houston, TX, and Krystal Boyett of Ferris, TX; her stepsons Rick Juarez, Jr. and A.J. Juarez, both of Lancaster; a sister, Denise (Michael) Hines; 13 grandchildren; 3 nieces; 2 nephews; her brothers in-law and sisters in-law. She was preceded in death by a brother, Dewey "D" Bennett Jr, and two grandchildren, Audie Michael Whaley and Addison Lynn Bridges.

Services will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. following visitation Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com

