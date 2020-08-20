Dean Burrell79, of Sugarcreek and formerly of Dundee, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home following a period of declining health. He was born in Dundee on June 23, 1941 to the late Willis and Eva (Wright) Burrell and married Carol Reidenbach on September 18, 1959. She survives. He was a member of the Barrs Mill Church of God where he had served as church treasurer and Sunday School teacher for many years. He had also served as a Wayne Township Trustee.He was retired from the former Fleming Foods in Navarre and enjoyed taking the Amish children to school in his retirement.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Pam Ott and Rhonda (Jeff Lacheta) VanFossen both of Dover and Chad (Kathy Cromley) Burrell of Strasburg; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and his siblings, Gayle Bradley of Wooster, Saundra Eskridge, Billie Jo Sommers and Rick Burrell all of Rootstown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Craig Ott; brother, Duane Burrell; and brother-in-law, William Bradley.Services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Barrs Mill Church of God with Pastor Josh Wilson officiating. Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. prior to services at the church. Masks are required by State Mandate and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Barrs Mills Church of God 4677 SR 93, Sugarcreek, OH 44681.Smith-Varns330-852-2141