Dean Richard Hooker
83, of Dover, formally of Tappan Lake and Uhrichsville, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at The Community Hospice Truman House after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born February 2, 1936, Dean was the son of the late Clarence and Norma (Wells) Hooker. A resident of Uhrichsville for most of his life, Dean graduated in 1954 from Uhrichsville High School. He was also a graduate of Mount Union College earning a degree in Geology. There, he was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. In 1958, he entered the United States Army at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and served as a Tank Commander. Dean worked at his family's business, C.H. Hooker Trucking Company in Uhrichsville and was most proud of his perfect driving record, never having an accident after driving in every state in the continental United States. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Dean was a devoted husband and father. His grandchildren were the loves of his life.
On June 9, 1963, Dean married Pam (Morton) Hooker who survives. He also is survived by their daughters: Amy (Steve) Kaser and Abby (James) Contini, their grandchildren: Andrea Kaser, Andrew Kaser, Cory Contini, and Chloe Contini, his sisters: Norma Jane (Mike) Dorsey and Carol Ann (Jim) Marsh, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Betty Winters, and his brothers: C.H. Hooker Jr., Jimmie Hooker, and Carl Hooker.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 2nd at 1:30 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Ronald Hooker officiating. Interment will be at the Dover Burial Park. The family will be greeting friends on Thursday from noon until 1:30. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Dean may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Community Hospice Truman House.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020