Deana L. Stevenson
34, of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born in Akron, she was the daughter of the late Robert Spatholt and is survived by her mother, Harriett (Bowen) Spatholt of New Philadelphia. Deana was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School and a homemaker.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Cassidy Spatholt of the residence; a sister, Nichole Amato; a special friend, Michael Wagner and her birth mother, Terry Todd.
Family and friends are invited to share their love and support with Deana's family on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Geib Funeral Center in Dover, where guests will remain in their cars as they drive under the front canopy for a viewing and visit with her family. A private family graveside service will be held in Dover Burial Park at Dover with Pastor Todd Gopp officiating. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Deana by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 17, 2020.