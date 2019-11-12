|
|
Debbie L. (Davidson) McClellan
61, of Bolivar, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Born in Dover, Ohio on July 10, 1958, she was preceded in death by her mother and best friend, Barbara (Miller) Davidson of Dover and is survived by her father, James Davidson of Dover; sister, Cindy (Bobby) Davidson of Sherrodsville, and brother, Rick (Joan) Davidson of Mineral City. She is also survived by her loving husband of 31 years, John P. McClellan of Bolivar, and her children, John R. McClellan of Bolivar, and Megan (Shawn) Gettan of Bolivar; her grandchildren, Alexander Zutavern, Maxwell, Bennett, and Madeline Gettan; her beloved dog, Gretchen; and several nephews, nieces, cousins, family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
Debbie loved going on vacation with her husband and family members. Earlier in life she traveled the country on vacations with her family, as well as taking a trip to Europe with her dear friends. She enjoyed watching movies, reading, and spending time with the people she loved. She also enjoyed going out to eat and made many friends in the people she regularly saw at her favorite restaurants. She often spent time on social media, keeping in touch with her friends and family, and loved seeing updates and pictures from them. She was always thinking of others and treasured choosing gifts that she knew they would love, and she and John were very passionate about and regularly supported The Cancer Research Institute, Tuscarawas County Humane Society, ASPCA, The Diabetes Action and Research and Education Foundation, and St. Jude's Children Hospital. Debbie loved animals and babies, and her heart soared when she was able to spend time with the children in her family. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 12 p.m. (Noon) at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bolivar with Pastor Mike Pozzuto officiating. Burial will be in Fort Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar. Friends may call on Tuesday (Today) from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Memorial contributions in Debbie's memory may be directed to the . To share a memory please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 12, 2019