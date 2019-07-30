|
|
Debra E. Phillips
60, of New Philadelphia passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House. Born January 23, 1959 in Martins Ferry, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Fisher Mills. Debra was also preceded in death by her brother, Randy Mills. She was a member of The Way Christian Church in Dundee. Debra loved being with her family, they were the center of her life; especially watching, and sometimes playing, ball with her grandchildren. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved riding her bike with Gary on the trails.
A wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Debra will be sadly missed by her husband of 40 years, Gary Phillips, whom she married on August 15, 1978; daughters, Jessica Phillips of New Philadelphia, Kary (Chance) Warner of Strasburg; sisters, Sharon (Eric) Johnson of Akron, Cheryl Lucarelli of Tiltonsville, Linda McLaughlin of Newark, Kimberly (Scott) Valenti of New Mexico; brother, Eric Mills of Akron; grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Devin, Kierah, Aiden, Amelia and Nadia.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 31 at 11:00 am in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Jody Jones officiating. Following the service, a luncheon will be held in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Debra may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website at www.tolandherzig.com. Memorial contributions may be made to The Way Christian Church at 18323 Dover Rd. Dundee, OH 44624.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 30, 2019