Debra S. Ott



67, of Baltic, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her residence following a period of declining health. She was born in Dover on June 26, 1951 to the late William W. and Marilyn (Miller) Weiss. She married Doug Ott on



July 26, 1995. He survives. She was a 1969 graduate of Garaway High School and a graduate of Kent State University. She was the current manager of Family Dollar in Sugarcreek, had formerly worked as shift manager at McDonald's in Sugarcreek and at Ragersville Tavern.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sisters, Diane (Dave) Ely and Denise (Kevin) Barnhart both of Sugarcreek; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Linda (Bob) Ladrach of Sugarcreek; father-in-law Dennis (Martha) Ott of Baltic and her faithful companion Bailey.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Dale "Skinny" Yoder and niece, Brianna Alberts.



Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Bill Eckert officiating. Burial will follow in Fiat Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday 4-7 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.



