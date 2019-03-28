The Times Reporter Obituaries
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View Map
DEBRA S. OTT


Debra S. Ott
Debra S. Ott

July 26, 1995. He survives. She was a 1969 graduate of Garaway High School and a graduate of Kent State University. She was the current manager of Family Dollar in Sugarcreek, had formerly worked as shift manager at McDonald's in Sugarcreek and at Ragersville Tavern.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sisters, Diane (Dave) Ely and Denise (Kevin) Barnhart both of Sugarcreek; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Linda (Bob) Ladrach of Sugarcreek; father-in-law Dennis (Martha) Ott of Baltic and her faithful companion Bailey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Dale "Skinny" Yoder and niece, Brianna Alberts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Dale "Skinny" Yoder and niece, Brianna Alberts.

Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019
