Delbert Ardell "Gorby" Schaar
45, of Dover, died, Saturday, June 6, 2020. A son of Pamela S. Shotwell of Dover, Gorby was born Nov. 2, 1974 at Dover, Ohio. Gorby graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1993. He was known for having a heart of gold who would do anything for anyone. He dearly loved his family and friends and had a love for animals also.
He is survived by his mother, Pamela of Dover; his brothers and sisters, Christina (Jeff) Secrest of New Philadelphia, Larry (Sherri) Lawrence and Byron (Brenda) Schaar both of Dover, Gary Shotwell of Wilmot, Verna (Chris) Shotwell of Orrville, Paul Shotwell of Dundee, Chinelle (Kyle) Albaugh of Canton, Jake (Katie) Tice of Dover and Kyle Tice of Navarre as well as by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Gorby was preceded in death by his Grandma and Grandpa McDonald and two aunts, Sandy McDonald and Linda Tice.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitation will be private. Cremation will then take place through the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Gorby by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 9, 2020.