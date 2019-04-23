Delbert D. "Dean" Edwards



1936-2019



82 of Dundee died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia. He was born in Uhrichsville on June 16, 1936 to the late Walter and Bernice (Burdette) Edwards and married the former Mary Widder on December 23, 1955. She survives. He is retired from Hardy Coal. He enjoyed antique tractors and tractor pulls. He was a fan of NASCAR and enjoyed sitting on the porch swing watching the world go by.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Michael Edwards of Port Clinton, Debra "Debbie" (Larry) Compton of Sugarcreek and Jack (Wendy) Edwards of Dover; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three sisters, Deloris Clinton of Dover, Carol (Jerry) Clum of New Philadelphia and Marcia Shepard of Newcomerstown; and two brothers, Richard Edwards of New Philadelphia and Marty (Connie) Edwards of Stone Creek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rick Edwards; sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Dean Feller; and brother and sister-in-law, Doyle and Gloria Edwards.



Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Barrs Mill Church of God with Pastor Gary Swogger and Scott Compton officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or Barrs Mill Church of God, 4677 SR 93, Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681.



