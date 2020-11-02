Delbert Wayne Flynn88, of Sugarcreek went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek. He was born in Perry County on January 18, 1932 to the late Willard D. and M. Ruth (Ankrum) Flynn. Wayne was a 1949 graduate of Dundee High School and worked for Copperhead Coal and Hardy Coal as a heavy equipment operator, retiring from Star Fire Coal in Hazard, KY as maintenance supervisor.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Ruthie L. (Robert) Stress and brother Weldon D. Flynn. He is survived by his children, Carol Richardson of Strasburg, Rick Flynn of Dover, Rhonda (Bill) Angel of Sugarcreek, and Paula (Tim) Truax and Charlotte (Ron) Burtscher both of Dover; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.Private family services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with burial in East Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Walnut Hills Nursing Home for the care given to their dad this past year. Memorials in his memory made be made to either American Breast Cancer or Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County 716 Commercial Ave SW New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.Smith-Varns330-852-2141