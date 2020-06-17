Della Marie (Hines) Perkins
99, of Newcomerstown, Ohio, went to her heavenly home on June 12, 2020. Born in Somerset, Kentucky on September 16, 1920, she was the daughter of William and Eula Hines. On September 13, 1942, she married Charles H. Perkins, who passed away in August of 1990. Together they were the parents of Charles (Texie) Perkins and William (Mary) Perkins all of Uniontown, Ohio and Richard (Julie) Perkins of Newcomerstown, Ohio. Additionally, Della considered Frank (Mary) Malterer of Randolph, Ohio as her fourth son. Grandchildren include Robert (Kelly) Perkins, Mindy Perkins, Cole Perkins and Hayley (Zachary) Miller. She had eight great-grandchildren: Julianna, Mason, Ben, Coty, Faith, Dakota, Sophia, and Olivia. Besides her husband, Della was preceded in death by her grandson Ryan W. Perkins.
One of Della's fondest career memories was working at Ravenna Arsenal, assembling M79 ammunition for the war effort. Della will be remembered as a devout Christian who never met a stranger. She never had a cross word to say to anyone and would take every opportunity to spread God's word to all she could. Her greatest joy in life was baking for her family and many establishments in Newcomerstown. Della's cakes were enjoyed by many people, and you never left her house without eating first! Della enjoyed going to garage sales, making quilts and taking care of others. She loved and spoiled her grandkids and never spanked them once! She was known to everyone as "Grandma Della" or "Nana."
In keeping with Della's wishes, there will be a private funeral service at Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. Burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Oak Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Activities Department (130 Buena Vista Street Baltic, OH 43804). Please add Activities Christmas Fund in the memo. This fund is used to purchase Christmas gifts for the residents at Oak Pointe. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Oak Pointe for the wonderful care shown to Della. Online condolences may be made at addyfuneralhome.com.
Addy Funeral Home
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 17, 2020.