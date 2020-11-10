Delores G. Thouvenin87, of Canton, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Hennis Care Center in Dover. Born July 19, 1933 in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Freda M. (Schrock) and Anthony N. Goodrich. She attended Lincoln High School and was employed for 15 years at the Canton Brown Derby, then as a server at the Canton Club. She also volunteered her time at the House of Loretta in Canton. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW #3747 in Canton; and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton.She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene V. Thouvenin in 1981. She is survived by two children, David E. (Holly) Thouvenin of Zoar and Angel J. (Rusty) Grosse of Canton; three grandchildren: David Eugene Thouvenin of Canton, Missie Thouvenin of Lansing, MI, James E. Thouvenin of Canton and two great grandchildren, Lacey Thouvenin of Texas and Clair Marie Thouvenin of Canton. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.Graveside services will be held Friday November 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Calvary Cemetery in Canton with Msgr. Frank Carfagna officiating. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's website.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113