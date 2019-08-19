|
Denise A. "Shorty" Fitzgerald
82, of Dover passed away at Cleveland Clinic-Union Hospital in Dover following a sudden illness. Born on December 16, 1936, in Akron, Denise was the daughter of the late Donald and Lillian (Anthony) Dorraugh. She was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas Peter Fitzgerald. She graduated from Akron St. Vincent High School. She married the love of her life, John M. "Jack" Fitzgerald on March 30, 1959. Together they had ten children. Jack and Shorty enjoyed traveling together and looked at their lives as if it was a journey. They were able to travel in their RV to every state in the Union. Denise was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover. She loved crossword puzzles, reading, and listening to high school football on the radio. Denise was also an avid Cleveland Indians, Cavs, and Notre Dame fan. Shorty was a loving mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Jack, she will be sadly missed by her children; Karen Kuhn of Dover (Dave Kuhn of New Philadelphia), James (Christine) Fitzgerald of Cadiz, Michael "Fuj" (Ursula) Fitzgerald of Dover, Patricia Green of Dover, John "Beave" (Rebekah) Fitzgerald III of Dover, Daniel (Melanie) Fitzgerald of New Philadelphia, Kevin (Julie) Fitzgerald of Dover, Erin Fitzgerald (Jason Heston) of Dover, Kelli (EJ) Johnson of Tennessee; along with sixteen grandchildren; Alexis Bryant, Joe (Nan) Kuhn, Robert Fitzgerald and Jason Fitzgerald, Jesse Green, Lauren (Sean) Pexton, Mazzy Fitzgerald, Ryan, Ryley, and Raegan Fitzgerald, Merrick and Braeden Fitzgerald, Ethan Heston, Christopher and Nicholas Johnson, Hannah (Logan) Speer; three great-grandchildren, Lyllian and Erixson Bryant, and Cole Kuhn; sister-in-law, Nancy Fitzgerald of Akron; her beloved sister in-law, Joyce Armstrong of Wisconsin; along with Joyce's family and other extended family.
Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery in Dover. Following the service of committal, a meal will be served at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. To sign an online guestbook for Denise, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rainbow Connection, 119 3rd St. N.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave, Dover, Ohio 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 19, 2019