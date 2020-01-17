|
Dennis "Duck" Wade Carpenter
67, of Dennison, passed away on January 14, 2020, at his home. Born August 24, 1952 in Dennison, he was a son of the late David Carpenter and Myrtle "June" (Nign) Carpenter Curtis. Duck graduated from Claymont High School in 1971; and worked for Valley Mining for a number of years before being a truck driver, and finally, for Belden Brick for 17 years until his retirement.
Surviving family includes his daughter, Nikki Stewart; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Ron (Terri) Carpenter; sisters-in-law, Christine Carpenter and Karen Bolitho; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Abel; siblings, Michael "Spanky" Carpenter, David Carpenter, and Sandra Tinney; and step-father, Frank Curtis.
In keeping with his wishes, he has been cremated without a public visitation and will be interred in Bowerston's Longview Cemetery. A private, family service is planned.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 17, 2020