Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Wade "Duck" Carpenter


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Wade "Duck" Carpenter Obituary
Dennis "Duck" Wade Carpenter

67, of Dennison, passed away on January 14, 2020, at his home. Born August 24, 1952 in Dennison, he was a son of the late David Carpenter and Myrtle "June" (Nign) Carpenter Curtis. Duck graduated from Claymont High School in 1971; and worked for Valley Mining for a number of years before being a truck driver, and finally, for Belden Brick for 17 years until his retirement.

Surviving family includes his daughter, Nikki Stewart; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Ron (Terri) Carpenter; sisters-in-law, Christine Carpenter and Karen Bolitho; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Abel; siblings, Michael "Spanky" Carpenter, David Carpenter, and Sandra Tinney; and step-father, Frank Curtis.

In keeping with his wishes, he has been cremated without a public visitation and will be interred in Bowerston's Longview Cemetery. A private, family service is planned.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -