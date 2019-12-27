|
|
Dent "Bud" Walters
age 91, of the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky, and a former resident of New Philadelphia's Fifth St. N.W. and Colonial Manor, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Born Jan. 9, 1928, in Coshocton, Bud was a son of the late Dent and Irene Hanenkrat Walters. He was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War; much of his service time was spent aboard the heavy cruiser U.S.S. Des Moines. Bud was a long-time employee of Baker Florist in Dover, from which he retired. He enjoyed travel, and was affable and easy-going, having many friends in both Dover-New Phila. and Sandusky.
Bud is survived by several nieces and nephews in both Ohio and Colorado, including his caregivers, Dave and Cindy Weber of Dover. Besides his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his brothers, Rollin and Robert Walters, and his sister, Edna Weber Ridenour.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m., in Grandview Union Cemetery, Strasburg. Instead of flowers, Bud's family suggests that contributions in his memory be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, Ohio 44870.
