Deryl Ellis Stutz
passed away peacefully in his home on April 15th, 2020 after a hard fought lengthy illness. Born January 19, 1941, Deryl was the son of the late Ellis Stutz and Mary (Engel) Stutz. Mr. Stutz was an over road truck driver for over 50 years until his retirement in 2016. Deryl loved country music and was a member of the Whiskey River Band who recorded a record in Nashville. He later became a member of the Code West Band who played many local venues. Deryl enjoyed working in his garden, canning vegetables, tinkering in his garage and cooking big family meals. He also enjoyed NHRA drag racing, riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and his favorite of hobbies was moral mushroom hunting.
Deryl was proceeded in death by his parents and a daughter, Tanny Lee Coventry. He is survived by his children Scott (Lisa)Stutz, Tim (Karen) Stutz, Deryl (Tara) Ames, Craig (Misty) Stutz, Juston Stutz, Jason (Nicole) Stutz, Jessica (Chris) Pressley and Jimmy (Savannah) Stutz. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kristen, Cole, Troy, April, Kyle, Kalib , Jacob, Kendall, Ryann, Cadence, Callie, Kenton, Rowan, Ethan, Kynlynn, Kyze, Chase, Easton, Harper and a granddaughter on the way who will be named Ellis after him, as well as four great grandchildren. Deryl is also survived by special friends and caregivers Shannon Watson and Kelly Sherrets, and great friends Janie Doolin, Dave Fouts, and Bob Colvin.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 17, 2020