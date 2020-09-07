Dessie "Darlene" Austin66, of Bowerston, formerly of Roswell, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Trinity Hospital Twin City. Born November 15, 1953 in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Angelo Torino and Shelby Jean (Fox) Tristano.On June 8, 1996, Darlene married Larry Dean Austin who survives her. She was a loving wife to Larry, and the devoted mother of David Sell, Marcy (Nathan) Pounds, and Jill (Gary) Milburn who also survive along with her grandchildren, Sean Levengood, and Katlin, Rylee, and Carson Milburn, who were the light of her life. Darlene is also survived by her stepchildren, Tonya, Penny, and Stacy Austin; numerous step-grandchildren; sisters, Lori Tristano and Julie (Howard) Lute; sister-in-law, Carolyn Tristano; and many nieces and nephews. Darlene was preceded in death by her brothers, Terry and Anthony Tristano, and her former spouse, Eugene "Crutch" Sell, as well as her parents.Darlene was an excellent cook who loved spoiling her family with home cooked meals. In recent years, she enjoyed keeping up with friends on Facebook. In addition to caring for her family, Darlene also provided private home healthcare for the elderly.In the interest of public health, Rev. Jerralyn Myers will officiate a private, family service at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home before her interment in Greenmont Union Cemetery in Freeport.