Diana Faye Dodds75, of Strasburg, went to be with the Lord, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born July 28, 1945, in Flushing, Belmont County, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Bertha McKibben Boone. Diana was a proud Uhrichsville Tiger, graduating in 1963. She married John W. Dodds – her best friend – on April 9, 1966. Diana was employed by General Telephone as an operator until her position was replaced by automation. She then went to work for the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District as a receptionist and secretary for the lake rangers, retiring in 2006. Some of Diana's favorite pastimes were working in her flower gardens, painting ceramics, sewing, traveling in her and John's camper and relaxing at Tappan Lake. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughter, Madison, going to Madison's choir and orchestra concerts and hearing Madison happily singing all the time at home. She was also a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg.Diana will be dearly missed by her husband, John; her sons, Mark (Lisa) Dodds of Clermont, Florida, and Ron (Michelle Skinner) Dodds of Stow; her very special granddaughter, Madison; her siblings, Daniel Boone - Diana's twin, Eileen (Roy) Wentland, Wilma (Charles "Bud") Bridgeman and Dale (Carol) Boone; and her many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Diana was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Tamara Lynn Dodds.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 9 starting at 11:00 am in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, 140 S. Bodmer Ave., Strasburg; Pastor Jason Rissler of Strasburg's St. John United Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will be later, following cremation, in Strasburg's Grandview Union Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-7 pm, and on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Diana, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that donations in Diana's memory be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, Ohio 44685.