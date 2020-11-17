Diana L. "Peach" Harper
74, of Strasburg went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in the Country Lawn Nursing Home in Navarre following a long battle with dementia. She and her husband, Jimmy R. Harper Sr. were married on this date 57 years ago. She was a retired Licensed Social Worker at Apple Creek State Hospital and Developmental Center for 25 years. Born Dec. 27, 1945 in Dover, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Cletus and Katherine "Kate" (Moser) Hensel and was a lifelong resident of Strasburg. Diana graduated from the class of 1963 at Strasburg Franklin High School. She volunteered as a teacher's aid at the grade school for several years. She was a lifelong member of St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg where she assisted with the Seasoned Seniors luncheon and served on the Board of Christian Education. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of a card club. She looked forward to having lunch with her classmates and especially loved spending time with her family and playing with the great grandkids.
She will be sadly missed by her family including her husband, Jimmy along with her children, Jimmy R. "Skip" Harper Jr. of Strasburg and Theresa McDonnell of Canton; five grandchildren, Keara A. Harper of Strasburg, Mollie Harper of Akron who she adopted along with Jimmy Ray (Anne) Harper III of Strasburg, Christopher Rentsch of London, England, and Dylan (Taylor) Harper of Strasburg; brothers and sisters, Gene (Vina) Hensel, Bill (Beulah) Hensel, and Bob (Rita) Hensel all of Strasburg, Wanda (Dave) Wells of Columbus, and Carol (Kenny) Murphy of Dover; a brother-in-law, Richard Deuker and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Virginia Deuker, Mildred "Millie" Davis, Mary Malcuit, and Betty Flatley.
A service celebrating Diana's life will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. at the St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg with Pastor Jason Rissler officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the St. John UCC Strasburg Facebook page. Cremation will follow the services and inurnment will be held at a later date in the Grandview Union Cemetery at Strasburg. Friends may call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, 140 S. Bodmer Ave., Strasburg on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. (because of the Corona virus face masks and social distancing are required for both the service and visitation). Those unable to attend or who wish to express a fond memory of Diana can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John U.C.C., 516 N. Wooster Ave., Strasburg, Ohio 44680.