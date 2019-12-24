|
Diana Lynn Shepherd
71, of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, Dec., 22, 2019 in her home following an extended illness. Born Aug. 14, 1948 in Union Hospital at Dover, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur L. and Nettie (Kate) Ley Martin and was a 1966 graduate of Tuscarawas Valley High School in Zoarville. On Nov. 18, 1967, Diana married her high school sweetheart, William Paul Shepherd and together celebrated over 37 years of marriage before his passing on Feb. 17, 2005. Diana was employed for over 15 years for Dr. Yogendra Shah, three years at Regional Medical Care and 15 years for Dr. Marcel Nwizu. She was a homemaker and care giver to both her husband, for seven years and her mother, before their passing. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, and had also sang in the church choir for a number of years. She enjoyed working the church Senior Luncheons, making favors and giving them to the attendees. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Diana loved her family with all of her heart and is survived by two sons, Ronald (Becky) Shepherd of North Port, Fla., and Joseph (Michelle) Shepherd of Strasburg; four grandchildren, April Sue Shepherd and her fiancé, Mike Mittenberger of New Philadelphia, Alexander (Emma) Shepherd of Massillon, Andrew Shepherd of New Philadelphia and Lauren Davia of Strasburg and two great-grandchildren, Colton Brady Schlabach and Cadence Louann Schlabach.
Friends are invited to call Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel with Pastor Jon Long officiating. Burial will be in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Following the committal service, a reception will be held in the Otterbein United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 156 Beaver Avenue NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Diana by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 24, 2019