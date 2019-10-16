|
Diane Evans
A Funeral Mass for
Diane Evans, age 77, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19th., at Blessed Sacrament Church, Newark, with Father Anthony Lonzo, as celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Diane passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). She was born May 3, 1942 to Ralph L. and Ruth I. (Marchewitz) Groen in Detroit, Michigan. Diane was a 1960 graduate of Newark Catholic High School. She married Daniel A. Evans on November 14, 1960 and the couple spent a wonderful 58 years together. They were parishioners at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church before moving to Dover, Ohio and becoming parishioners at Sacred Heart. They moved to Dover due to Dan's position with AEP in 1988 and recently moved back to Newark in June. Diane was a homemaker and ran a home-based daycare for several years. When she wasn't caring for family and friends' children and grandchildren, she could be found reading or in a library or bookstore searching for her next favorite book. Diane was very active in her children's lives and always involved with a church, school or sporting event.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel A. Evans of Newark; five children: Jane-Ann (James) Tomlinson of Newark, James D. (Brenda) Evans of Newark, Jeffrey B. (Cindy) Evans of Blythewood, South Carolina, Jeremy R. (Michelle) Evans of Dover, Ohio and Julie (Scott) Beaber of New Philadelphia, Ohio; 11 grandchildren: Jennifer (Ryan) Friend, Jillian (Jeremy) Schiele, Kaci Evans, Jessica Tomlinson, Josey Evans, Deagan Beaber, Barrett Evans, Brady Evans, Hayden Beaber, Blaine Evans and Gracyn Beaber; four great-grandchildren: Lucas, Lauren and Lindsay Schiele and Thea Friend; seven siblings: Greg Groen, Sybil (Greg) Bell, Tina (Danny) Flinchum, Jeff (Sue) Groen, Andy (Doreen) Groen, Mary (Eric) Garrett and Peggy (Allan) Stephens; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Kenneth Groen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Diane to The Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058. A luncheon and gathering of friends and family following the committal service at Cedar Hill Cemetery will follow at the Annex at Blessed Sacrament Church. The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Evans family.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 16, 2019