1/1
Diane G. Phillips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane G. Phillips

53, of Dover passed away suddenly from an apparent heart attack on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1967 in Dover to Julia Auman Phillips and the late Paul Phillips. Diane was currently employed at Ace Hardware in Dover. She was an avid golfer and served as the Golf Pro at the former Auman Timbers Golf Course. Diane was an incredibly artistic person who enjoyed painting and making crafts. She was a member of Dundee United Methodist Church.

In addition to her mother, Diane is also survived by her sister, Debra (Jerry) Dummermuth; brother, Doug Phillips both of Dover; nephews, Andrew (Katie), Eric and Kyle Dummermuth; niece, Sara (Kris) Popham; great nieces, CC Dummermuth and Kathryn Popham; great nephew, Andrew "Drew" Dummermuth.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 19th starting at 1:00 pm in the Dover Burial Park with Pastor Ray Garvin officiating. A full celebration of Diane's life will be held in the spring. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Diane may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dundee United Methodist Church at PO Box 22, Dundee, OH

44624.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved