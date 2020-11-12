Diane G. Phillips



53, of Dover passed away suddenly from an apparent heart attack on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1967 in Dover to Julia Auman Phillips and the late Paul Phillips. Diane was currently employed at Ace Hardware in Dover. She was an avid golfer and served as the Golf Pro at the former Auman Timbers Golf Course. Diane was an incredibly artistic person who enjoyed painting and making crafts. She was a member of Dundee United Methodist Church.



In addition to her mother, Diane is also survived by her sister, Debra (Jerry) Dummermuth; brother, Doug Phillips both of Dover; nephews, Andrew (Katie), Eric and Kyle Dummermuth; niece, Sara (Kris) Popham; great nieces, CC Dummermuth and Kathryn Popham; great nephew, Andrew "Drew" Dummermuth.



Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 19th starting at 1:00 pm in the Dover Burial Park with Pastor Ray Garvin officiating. A full celebration of Diane's life will be held in the spring. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Diane may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dundee United Methodist Church at PO Box 22, Dundee, OH



44624.



