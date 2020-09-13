1/1
Diane Margaret Renzi
1960 - 2020
Diane Margaret Renzi

of Copley, Ohio passed away on Sept. 5, 2020 at the age of 60. She was born on Jan. 22, 1960 in Dover, Ohio. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim of 32 years; her parents, Donald and Elaine Pietro; brother, Byron (Nancy) Pietro; and nephew, Thomas (Maggie) Pietro.

Diane retired from Nationwide Insurance Co. after 39 years of service. She enjoyed traveling and going on cruises, bike riding and hiking in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Summit County Metro Parks. She also enjoyed golfing and spending time with her many friends at Silver Lake Country Club.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Saint Joseph Calvary Cemetery in Dover, Ohio. To share a Memory or Send a Condolence, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com

Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 330-867-4141

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
