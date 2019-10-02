Home

Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Diane Marie (Breitenstein) Herman

Diane Marie (Breitenstein) Herman Obituary
Diane Marie (Breitenstein) Herman

72, of Macon, Ga., passed away on Sept. 2, 2019 at Bolingreen Nursing Center in Monroe county. Services celebrating her life were held on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Lake Wildwood Clubhouse in Macon, GA.

Diane was born in Dover, Ohio to the late Robert and Dorothy (Mason) Breitenstein. Diane achieved many goals throughout her high school years. She was a loving homemaker and cherished time with her children and grandkids. Diane also loved traveling, camping and fishing.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 53 years, Gary Herman; children, Shelli Cansler, Amy Fitzpatrick (Jerry), Shannon Lewis (Jeff), and Blake Herman; nine grandchildren, Cody, Samantha (Van), Mackenzie, Sean, Megan, Dylan, Sydney, Ryan, Tyler; one great-grandchild, Bentley; and sister, Bobbie.

Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to view the video tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019
