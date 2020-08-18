Diane R. (DeBois) Clugston
65, a lifelong resident of Dover died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in the Community (Truman) Hospice House in New Philadelphia following a 2 year hard-fought battle with cancer. Diane spent her career caring for others having been a Registered Nurse at Aultman Hospital in Canton following 43 years of service retiring in Dec. 2019. Born Sept. 7, 1954, in Dover, she was the daughter of Margaret (Immel) DeBois Cugliari of Dover and the late Paul DeBois. She was also preceded in death by her step father, Herman "Rick" Cugliari; sister, Lisa Fenton, two nephews, Jon Paul DeBois and Scott Clugston; niece, Megan Fenton and brother-in-law, Fred Clugston. Diane was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover. She graduated from Dover High School in 1973 and later graduated from the Aultman Hospital School of Nursing. Her family was most important in her life from attending her children's sports and school activities to later spending time with her grandchildren. She especially looked forward to family vacations.
She will be sadly missed by her family including her husband of 44 years, Michael R. Clugston with whom she married on June 12, 1976; three children, Ryan (Lindsay) Clugston of Dover, Jeremiah "JD" (Emily) Clugston of Clintonville, Ohio, and Janessa Clugston of Murrells Inlet, S.C; three grandsons, Grady, Keegan, and Paxton Clugston; brothers and sisters, Jerry DeBois and Stevie (Mary) DeBois both of Dover, Chrissie (Chris) Hensel of Strasburg and Michael (Jennifer) DeBois of Dover; step brothers and sister, Bob Cugliari of Zoarville, Gail (Duane) Kutscher of Uhrichsville, and Nick (Rose) Cugliari of Brecksville; two brothers-in-law, John Fenton of Chicago, Ill., Dave (Linda) Clugston of Bolivar and sister-in-law, Brenda Clugston of Canton along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. with a Rosary service to follow beginning at 8:15 p.m. Due to the COVID 19, safety precautions will be taken including the 6-foot rule and all guests are asked to wear a mask for the safety of everyone. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 beginning at 11 a.m. in the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover. Those attending Saturday are asked to go directly to the church. For those who don't feel comfortable attending, the Mass will be live-streamed. Cremation will follow the service and private family graveside services will be held at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery at Dover. Those who cannot attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Diane can sign the online guestbook on the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622, Tuscarawas County Hospice (Truman House), 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.