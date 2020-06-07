Dick Johnson



Fondly known as "Dick by the Crick", loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, went to be with our Lord while surrounded by family on May 22, 2020, and is once again with the love of his life, Janet.



To honor our parents we're hosting campfires "by the crick", 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 6/19 – 6/20.



If you can't join us, please send memories to: Debby Dillehay, 239 6th St. SW, Strasburg, OH 44680.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of Tuscarawas County.



